DNR lifts restrictions in deer surveillance zones in Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - This year the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is dissolving the Upper Peninsula Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone.

CWD is a contagious illness that impacts the nervous system of deer and elk. It causes the brain of the infected animal to deteriorate, resulting in weight loss, unusual actions, loss of bodily functions and death.

Chad Stewart, Michigan DNR deer, elk, and moose management specialist, said the Surveillance Zone began in 2018 when a deer came up positive for CWD.

“We’ve tested nearly 21,000 white-tail deer out of this zone since that time and have failed to detect another positive animal,” said Stewart. “We feel that it’s acceptable to get rid of those previous restrictions that we had applied.”

Hunters will now be legally allowed to hunt, bait and feed in those zones, which included parts of Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties.

If you see something off about a deer, Stewart still encourages you to report it to the DNR.

