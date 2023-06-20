DNR lifts restrictions in deer surveillance zones in Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties

Whitetail Deer.
Whitetail Deer.(David Kenyon | Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - This year the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is dissolving the Upper Peninsula Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone.

CWD is a contagious illness that impacts the nervous system of deer and elk. It causes the brain of the infected animal to deteriorate, resulting in weight loss, unusual actions, loss of bodily functions and death.

Chad Stewart, Michigan DNR deer, elk, and moose management specialist, said the Surveillance Zone began in 2018 when a deer came up positive for CWD.

“We’ve tested nearly 21,000 white-tail deer out of this zone since that time and have failed to detect another positive animal,” said Stewart. “We feel that it’s acceptable to get rid of those previous restrictions that we had applied.”

Hunters will now be legally allowed to hunt, bait and feed in those zones, which included parts of Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties.

If you see something off about a deer, Stewart still encourages you to report it to the DNR.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in ATV crash
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they...
Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire
Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses

Latest News

Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Felch Township man for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing
Superior Extrusion, Inc.
Superior Extrusion, Inc. celebrates 25 years of business
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
The tuition increase could be less depending on if the proposed state budget changes.
NMU Board of Trustees approves tuition increases for 2023-2024 semester