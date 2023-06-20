Delta Conservation District to hold special election

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Conservation District will be having a special election on Wednesday.

This special election will be taking place at Pioneer Trail Park. Voters will be voting for two board members.

CEO Rory Mattson said the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development(MDA), which certifies elections for conservation districts, found that the 2022 election results had not been properly certified.

“Through a FOIA request, we learned about not being certified, and MDA was at our annual meeting,” Mattson said. “Then we contacted MDA and said: ‘What do you want us to do?’ And they said: ‘Hold a special election.’”

Residents who are 18 and older in Delta County can vote in this election. Voters will be able to vote for incumbents Dave Nelson and James Yoder or challengers Joseph Kaplan and Nate Brockman. Voters have been able to vote early through absentee ballots or by visiting the Pioneer Trail Park office in person since May.

Mattson said this election, as well as other issues brought up by the county board, have some voters confused on the duties of the conservation district.

“Basically, [their duties include] forestry, wildlife, agriculture, natural resource, environmental issues that land owners deal with,” Mattson said.

Along with this special election, the Delta Conservation District has terminated what would’ve been a 10-year contract with the Delta County Board of Commissioners. Mattson said the agreement had given the Conservation District management duties of parks within the county. The district had been maintaining the parks since 2010. He said the district will continue park maintenance until December 31 of 2023, then those duties will return to the county.

Mattson said he wishes he had terminated the contract sooner.

“We fix these parks and put them on a map,” Mattson said. “If it’s this much controversy, from the public and other, then here, they’re yours, we don’t own them, take it back. We’ve hung in there and I’ll be honest with you, and you can put it on the air, I regret that decision right now.”

The election will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. in the pavilion of the park. Alongside that, the office will still be accepting early absentee ballots and in-person votes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that day. Voting will end and become unavailable after 8 p.m.

