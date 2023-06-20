City of Negaunee seeks special advisory committee members

Part of the improvements will involve suggesting amenity improvements to draw people to the new trails and to downtown Negaunee.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee is looking for help assessing the trails of the area.

City Manager Nate Heffron announced the establishment of a special advisory committee that will be assisting in evaluating the conditions of the recreational trail systems in Negaunee. They will be advising on the physical conditions, repairs, or upgrades needed for the current trail system and suggesting ideas for potential new trail systems.

The committee will be assessing economic impact of the potential upgrades as well. Part of the improvements will involve suggesting amenity improvements to draw more people to the trails and to the city of Negaunee.

Heffron said they will be choosing seven people for this committee. It will include one individual from each branch of trail use, one business-based member of the community and an ‘at-large’ member of the community.

“That way we can get their opinions on what needs to be done, what needs to be offered and what these conditions mean. If I don’t ever snowmobile and I’m making decisions for snowmobilers, that’s probably not a good idea,” said Heffron.

If you’re interested in joining this committee, you can apply to be a member on the City of Negaunee website.

