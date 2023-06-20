Brownfield Redevelopment Authority approves Delta Plaza Mall reimbursement

The board approved a $68,179 reimbursement.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners of the Escanaba mall are receiving money for their efforts in rehabilitating the property.

The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority met at Escanaba City Hall Tuesday morning to discuss reimbursement for the redevelopment of the Escanaba mall. They approved a $68,179 reimbursement.

Escanaba City Manager Jim McNeil said the money will go to Dial Companies.

“The mall in Escanaba has, really, transformed itself from what was a traditional mall to, now, separate storefronts,” McNeil said. “A part of that was an approved brownfield plan years ago, and today was reimbursement for eligible expenses as part of that plan.”

The mall received the Brownfield designation in October of 2018.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in ATV crash
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they...
Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire
Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses

Latest News

Superior Watershed Partnership receives $400,000 in grants to reduce wildfire risk
Superior Watershed Partnership is located at 9 Peter White Drive in Marquette.
Superior Watershed Partnership receives $400,000 in grants to reduce wildfire risk
The DDA held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Marquette Social District at the Marquette...
Marquette’s Social District now open to the public
Presque Isle Art Fair coming to Marquette
Marquette’s Kaufman Block undergoes external renovations