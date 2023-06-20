Brownfield Redevelopment Authority approves Delta Plaza Mall reimbursement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners of the Escanaba mall are receiving money for their efforts in rehabilitating the property.

The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority met at Escanaba City Hall Tuesday morning to discuss reimbursement for the redevelopment of the Escanaba mall. They approved a $68,179 reimbursement.

Escanaba City Manager Jim McNeil said the money will go to Dial Companies.

“The mall in Escanaba has, really, transformed itself from what was a traditional mall to, now, separate storefronts,” McNeil said. “A part of that was an approved brownfield plan years ago, and today was reimbursement for eligible expenses as part of that plan.”

The mall received the Brownfield designation in October of 2018.

