Art Week drum circle brings community together

A woman playing a drum.
A woman playing a drum.(WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Art Week began on Monday, with a bang.

A drum circle was put on by the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Harvey. Attendees sat in a circle and were all drumming to a similar beat.

One of the drum circle’s organizers said it’s a way for everyone to be musical, no matter their musical ability.

“When you look around and everyone is just having a good time and it’s very relaxing. It’s actually supposed to massage the muscles around your heart and leave you with a very calm feeling when you’re done when you’re relaxed. It’s just a very healthy thing to do,” said Lynn Buckland-Brown, the drum circle organizer.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church hosts a drum circle on Thursdays at 4 p.m.

It’s inside the church in Harvey and open to anyone in the community.

