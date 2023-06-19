Velodrome Coffee Co. rolls out menu for new location
The cafe officially opened in April in the former Jimmy John’s on 3rd Street
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
Velodrome Coffee Co. is rolling out a delectable menu for its new location on 3rd Street in Marquette.
The cafe, which opened in April in the old Jimmy Johns, offers a larger seating area, grab-and-go case as well a full summer menu.
Brice Sturmer gives the TV6 Morning News a look around the new space and recommends trying the house made lemonade on a hot summer day.
There is a full menu of breakfast sandwiches to accompany the sweet selection of coffee treats.
Velodrome Coffee is located on 3rd Street in Marquette and South Main Street in Ishpeming. You can stop by the cafe on any weekday from 7:00am until 6:00pm.
