UP High School Football All-Star Game holds food drive

Here is a picture of the food that was collected at U.P. Football All-Star Game sign in before it was sent to St Vincent De Paul's food pantry.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday community members and parents used the U.P. High School Football All-Star Game as an opportunity to help those in need.

Every year this game features top high school players from across the U.P.

During check-in on Monday, organizers asked parents and community members to bring non-perishable foods to the Superior Dome at Northern Michigan University. All of the food will be donated to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Marquette.

Event Organizer Todd Goldbeck said the main reason they enjoy it’s their way of giving back.

“A big part of this week is giving back; we are doing a food drive today and then Thursday we do a youth camp for any youth kids from any age all the way to eighth grade can come here for free and then, of course, we have the game on Saturday,” said Goldbeck.

The game is this Saturday afternoon at one p.m. and doors open to the dome at noon Admission for the game will be $7.

