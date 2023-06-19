Searing sunshine to summer season this week

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Minus stray showers brushing the western counties Monday, drier air ensues as Upper Michigan’s temperature pattern ramps up towards the official start to summer Wednesday.

The combination of hot and dry conditions elevates the wildfire danger in Upper Michigan, along with heat stress concerns as humidity also ramps up towards the end of next week. With the increase in heat and moisture energy, rain and thunderstorm chances build up as well towards the weekend.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with few light showers brushing the western counties then diminishing late; mostly clear to partly cloudy towards the east; light southerly winds

>Lows: 40s/60 (cooler inland east, milder nearshore)

Tuesday, Last Day of Spring: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; heating ‘U.P.’; southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 90s (cool Lake Michigan shores/Keweenaw south-facing shores, hot inland especially inland west)

Wednesday, First Day of Summer: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: 90

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with with isolated showers and thunderstorms west, sunnier east; still hot

>Highs: 90

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms west, fewer east; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; warm and getting humid

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; milder but humid

>Highs: 70s

