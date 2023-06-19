NMU Outdoor Recreation Center offers summer equipment rentals

Members of the public, regardless if they're a student or not, can make rentals here.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University staff say the university is offering summer equipment rentals.

The equipment rentals are available through NMU’s Outdoor Recreation Center.

Camping and hiking gear is currently available but, starting on June 26th, paddleboards and kayaks will also be available. You do not need to be a student to rent out the equipment, but prices do vary depending on membership.

Climbing Instructor for the Outdoor Recreation Center Michaline Dutkiewicz said staff has been working on keeping the equipment up to date.

“Take advantage of them while you can, summer’s short here in Marquette, the paddleboards are super awesome, the kayaks are super awesome, I’ve used them myself,” Dutkiewicz said. “Even the camping equipment is super great.”

The Outdoor Recreation Center is located within NMU’s Physical Education Instructional Facility (PEIF). Rentals can be made during the center’s business hours.

Dutkiewicz also said equipment can be returned to the information desk during the PEIF’s business hours.

Click here to learn more about summer rentals.

