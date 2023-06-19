Man seriously injured in ATV crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - On Friday, June 16, Marinette County Dispatch received a call reporting an ATV crash on Forest Road 221, which is a part of the ATV trail system, in the Town of Athelstane.

Evidence on scene showed an adult man, who was the lone occupant on the ATV, lost control while negotiating a corner.

The ATV entered a ditch and ended up against a tree facing east. The ATV operator was wearing a helmet but was ejected and also struck a tree.

The operator was transported by Silver Cliff Rescue and then flighted to Green Bay for advanced medical treatment by Eagle III.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

