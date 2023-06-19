Man seriously injured in ATV crash

ATV crash graphic.
ATV crash graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - On Friday, June 16, Marinette County Dispatch received a call reporting an ATV crash on Forest Road 221, which is a part of the ATV trail system, in the Town of Athelstane.

Evidence on scene showed an adult man, who was the lone occupant on the ATV, lost control while negotiating a corner.

The ATV entered a ditch and ended up against a tree facing east. The ATV operator was wearing a helmet but was ejected and also struck a tree.

The operator was transported by Silver Cliff Rescue and then flighted to Green Bay for advanced medical treatment by Eagle III.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they...
Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats, identified East Lansing synagogue as target
Bay Cliff Staff welcome new and returning campers.
Campers are welcomed to Bay Cliff Health Camp
Michigan State Police
MSP to increase speed enforcement beginning Saturday, June 17

Latest News

Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan
Velodrome Coffee Company
Velodrome Coffee Co. rolls out menu for new location
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
Michigan gas prices drop 7 cents from last week
Tiina Morin chats with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson about this year's events for Art Week and how...
Marquette Art Week: June 19-24