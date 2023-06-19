Iron River Country Club hosts Father’s Day Tournament

There were 40, three person teams, that competed over the two-day tournament.
There were 40, three person teams, that competed over the two-day tournament.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers, young and old, had an opportunity to compete this weekend at an annual golf tournament.

The Iron River Country Club hosted its annual Father’s Day Golf Tournament. The club has been putting on this tournament for more than 50 years. The tournament consisted of 40, three person teams, who competed over Saturday and Sunday.

Vice-President Ken Maki said many of the teams consisted of three generations of family.

“It’s been such a tradition over the years that we’ve had people that have played in this for 40 years now,” Maki said. “I’ve been in it for close to that, very close to 40 years, before I was even a member here.”

Maki also said he appreciates the work the volunteers put in for the tournament.

The winners of the tournament were Chris, Noah, and Nathan Thomson. As a trio, they shot a total score of 28 under for the weekend.

