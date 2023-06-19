A hot summer week is ahead

This week, an upper-level ridge will amplify over the region, bringing in an unseasonably hot air mass. Temperatures will climb to near 90° for the second half of the week. Otherwise, the pattern remains dry, hazy with a high wildfire risk. Some rain and slightly cooler air work in early next week.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Hot and sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Hot and sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with late-day scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.