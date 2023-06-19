A hot summer week is ahead
This week, an upper-level ridge will amplify over the region, bringing in an unseasonably hot air mass. Temperatures will climb to near 90° for the second half of the week. Otherwise, the pattern remains dry, hazy with a high wildfire risk. Some rain and slightly cooler air work in early next week.
Today: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers west
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Thursday: Hot and sunny
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Friday: Hot and sunny
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with late-day scattered showers
>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.