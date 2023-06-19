A hot summer week is ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week, an upper-level ridge will amplify over the region, bringing in an unseasonably hot air mass. Temperatures will climb to near 90° for the second half of the week. Otherwise, the pattern remains dry, hazy with a high wildfire risk. Some rain and slightly cooler air work in early next week.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Hot and sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Hot and sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with late-day scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they...
Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats, identified East Lansing synagogue as target
Bay Cliff Staff welcome new and returning campers.
Campers are welcomed to Bay Cliff Health Camp
Michigan State Police
MSP to increase speed enforcement beginning Saturday, June 17

Latest News

hot week
A hot work week
Scorching stretch this week as summer season nears
Forecast highs upper 80s, lower 90s towards first day of summer Wednesday; heat stress,...
Scorching stretch this week as summer season nears
Showery pop-ups but warm-filled sunshine to Father's Day