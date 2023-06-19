Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II proclaimed June 19th as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan to celebrate African American history and culture and commemorate the end of slavery in America.

“Today, we celebrate Juneteenth in Michigan and highlight stories of Black Michiganders who have made invaluable contributions to our state’s economy, culture, and history,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have been focused on making Michigan a more equitable place by expanding opportunity and investing in communities in every region of the state. I encourage Michiganders to use this day to celebrate and learn more about Black history. Together, we will learn from our past and build a brighter future for Michigan.”

“Today is the day we celebrate the path we are walking toward the freedom, equality, and justice that is the promise of Michigan and America,” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “By listening and working together, we have been able to address issues like the disparities in health care access and discrimination at school or the workplace, alongside record investments in education, infrastructure, and environmental justice that particularly impact Black Michiganders. I am proud to work on behalf of Michiganders to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

“Juneteenth is our country’s second Independence Day and is a pivotal piece to better understanding our nation’s history, good and bad. As Michiganders and Americans, we all need to share in the joy of what June 19 means and remember the pain and suffering that preceded it,” said state Senator Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit). “I appreciate the governor’s efforts to not only recognize but celebrate this momentous day, and I look forward to Juneteenth becoming a permanent, official state holiday very soon.”

“History matters, and, unfortunately, there has been a long history of white-washing history — a long history of creating and passing down historical narratives that leave out minority communities,” said state Representative Helena Scott (D-Detroit). “Honoring and celebrating Juneteenth helps right that wrong by embracing anti-racist ideals. It’s also a day when we can come together as a country to talk about and reflect on our freedoms and the necessity of protecting them, equally, for all citizens.”

Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas where he read General Order #3, stating that all slaves were free, and that former masters and slaves were absolutely equal in personal and property rights. Acting as the date of emancipation, June 19th also became a long-standing day of celebration, meant to honor African American resilience and the end of slavery.

Since they took office, Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist have been committed to making Michigan a more equitable and just state. The governor assembled the most diverse cabinet in Michigan’s history to ensure that government is more representative of all Michiganders. Nearly 350 Black Michiganders are currently serving as appointees across Michigan’s boards, commissions, and full-time positions, and more than 60% of appointees are women or people of color. The governor has also appointed 28 Black Michiganders to the bench out of 87 judicial appointments.

In response to COVID-19, Governor Whitmer established the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities. The task force, which Lt. Governor Gilchrist chaired, helped Michigan outperform the nation in addressing COVID-19 racial disparities and virtually eliminated the racial disparity in deaths caused by COVID-19.

Additionally, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-163, recognizing racism as a public health crisis and creating the Black Leadership Advisory Council. The Council is the first of its kind in Michigan to elevate Black leaders and representatives and take steps to address racism within state government.

Last week, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 90 to expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to prohibit race-based hair discrimination in the workplace, addressing one of the Council’s early recommendations.

