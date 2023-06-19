Escanaba woman celebrates 103rd birthday at Eastwood Nursing Center

Vardigan laughs as the staff at Eastwood Nursing Center sing her happy birthday.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Monday.

Ora Vardigan is a resident of Eastwood Nursing Center in Negaunee. Monday, she was greeted with a birthday cake and a glass of beer, her favorite treat.

The staff sang her a happy birthday. She used the celebration to recall how thankful she is for her five kids and late husband Paul whom she was married to for 75 years.

She says her secret to a long life is staying active.

“We walked all the time, just about every day,” Vardigan said.

Vardigan also said she hopes to celebrate with everyone again on her 104th birthday.

