Classic cars take over Iron River for Father’s Day

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Classic cars, and tractors, took over Genesee Street in Iron River today.

For 45 years, Father’s Day in the city has been celebrated with the Car and Tractor Show. Iron County Classic Farm Machinery Club President Fred Hauser said the event has continued to grow over the years.

“We went from 100 cars last year, and 20 tractors, to 140 cars this years, and 30 tractors,” Hauser said. “The turnout has been unbelievable.”

People travel from across the Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin for this event, and cars and tractors were not the only source of entertainment. Attendees were able to enjoy food from a number of food trucks, as well as participate in a 50/50 raffle.

“We brought in food trucks and ice cream trucks, we’ve got face painting, free to the kids, we got balloons, free to the kids,” Hauser said. “All of this is all free to the public and everyone is welcome.”

Hauser said 90% of the proceeds from the raffle and $10 vehicle registration will go to providing scholarships for Iron County students. He said they were able to provide two $500 scholarships last year and hopes for more this year.

“We normally do a $500 scholarship,” Hauser said. “We’re certainly not closing our eyes to doing more if the funds are available.”

Hauser said the most important thing, to him, is that families came out and had a great time.

“We feel it’s important to keep this going to celebrate the fathers, and to bring the families out to be with the fathers,” Hauser said.

Hauser also said due to the popularity of the event, the Car and Tractor show will be expanding further along Genesee Street to reach the Riverside Pizzeria next year.

