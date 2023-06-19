City of Negaunee officially opens Teal Lake Beach

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee held a ribbon cutting ceremony for an expansion to Teal Lake Beach on Monday.

For the past year, the stretch of beach on Croix Street has undergone improvements. The beach has expanded from 1000 square feet to 1800 square feet.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said the beach also has A.D.A. components, including benches and a ramp towards the beach.

“We decided to expand the beach to give more access, more people,” Heffron said. “In addition to that, we wanted to make sure that folks that have mobility issues or whatever could get into the lake or be on the beach if they want to as well.”

The total cost of the project was $107,700. The city paid $25,100 for the improvements. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development provided a grant of $82,600 to complete the project.

Heffron said he wants everyone to come out and enjoy the lake.

“We’re hoping it provides more access, as we’ve said, for folks here in the community,” Heffron said. “But we’re also hoping that tourists can enjoy the lake, this is one of the best, I feel, and others do feel the same, inland lakes here in the entire county and our communities.”

11-year-old Ryan Warlick, 10-year-old Nathan Harvala, and 11-year-old Jasper Nicholas said they are excited about the improvements to the beach.

“Having more space is an amazing add to this beach,” Warlick said. “I like it because more people get to have the same experiences that I get to have here.”

“I like that there is more space because more people can fit on the beach,” Harvala said.

“I like it because there’s more room for my family because we have a decently large family,” Nicholas said.

The project started on July 11, 2022.

If you do go out to the beach, the City of Negaunee’s Beach policy says no alcohol or pets are allowed on the beach.

