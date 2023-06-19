City of Houghton approves social district, food truck ordinance

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new social district is coming to the streets of downtown Houghton.

The Houghton City Council recently passed a resolution and is moving forward with the creation of a social district. It will join three other cities in the U.P. Negaunee, Marquette and Manistique that have also adopted social districts.

City Manager Eric Waara said the new district will be split into two sections.

“There’s a consumption area and then there’s the district in which you can buy,” Waara said. “We set the district which would basically cover any of our establishments within the downtown. The consumption area would be confined to the area north of Sheldon Avenue down to the waterfront.”

The city council also passed an ordinance allowing food trucks in certain locations. So far there will be seven city-owned locations where vendors can purchase licenses for.

Waara said both initiatives are ways to make downtown livelier.

“The social District would be another way to connect our downtown to the Waterfront and really build that place that you know, folks can get some takeout or maybe they can and then possibly a beverage to take with them and go and have take out on the waterfront,” Waara said.

City of Houghton Chief of Police John Donnelly said his department will make sure everyone remains safe.

“We’ll put conditions on it I hope such as a 10 p.m. curfew and make sure that it’s controlled and regulated,” Donnelly said. “It’s not just like you can grab a drink or any drink and walk in and out of the bars; they’ll have to be like in a designated cup that is marked so that we can tell what is in it.”

Waara said while there is still plenty of work to be done, early trial phases of the district can be expected this fall.

