Art Week 2023 kicks off at the Marquette Maritime Museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, artists of all ages created masterpieces at the Marquette Maritime Museum.

It’s part of the free children’s Plein Air event and was among the first activities to kick off Art Week. Marquette’s Art and Culture Manager Tiina Morin said Art Week has been a hit since it evolved from a one-day art stroll years ago.

“After some time, we thought there are lots of things happening in the summertime let’s just see if we can coordinate everything to happen at one time,” said Morin. “Then from there it really just took off exponentially and there was a demand for it, people wanted to get together and create new things.”

Morin said apart from the connectivity that Art Week brings, it also gives emerging artists a platform to showcase their skills.

“We have a lot of professional artists that are coordinating some of the major events, but we always have an open invitation for an emerging artist,” said Morin. “There is an opportunity if you have never sold art before or maybe you never played music before a lot of those people are also participating in art week.”

Morin also went on to say this year, like every year, will have a diverse range of events.

“We have all kinds of visual artwork shops and concerts and poetry readings and art strolls so much,” said Morin. “I advise everyone to get the schedule in their hands because every day there is something different and there is a little bit of something for everyone.”

Morin invites anyone to join in on the Art Week family square dance on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hurley Park in Marquette.

