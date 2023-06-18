Scorching stretch this week as summer season nears

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating: https://glff.mesowest.org/map/#/c4465,-8723,7/g0/mc/vadjc/s/n/zt

Aside from a Northern Plains system to sprinkle rain chances (mainly west), the U.P.’s temperature pattern ramps up undisturbed towards the official start to summer Wednesday.

The combination of hot and dry conditions elevates the wildfire danger in Upper Michigan, along with heat stress concerns as humidity also ramps up towards the end of next week.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with light showers brushing the western counties, mostly clear to partly cloudy east; light southerly winds

>Lows: 50s/60

Monday, Juneteenth: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm west; more sunshine east; warmer

>Highs: Mid 70s to Upper 80s (Cooler Lake Michigan shore/Keweenaw south-facing shores)

Tuesday, Last Day of Spring: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; heating ‘U.P.’

>Highs: 80s/90

Wednesday, First Day of Summer: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: 90

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm west; still hot

>Highs: 90

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few to scattered afternoon showers and few thunderstorms; hot and humid

>Highs: 80s/90

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; slightly cooler

>Highs: 70s/80

