Marquette Rotary Club hosts annual Fish Boil

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Rotary hosted its 29th annual Fish boil at the Lake Superior Theater. The Fish boil accepted walk ins and had 200 plus attendees. All funds from the fish boil go to non-profit organizations and community projects.

With auctions, music, a bar, and great seafood the fish boil was another success. Marquette Breakfast Rotary Co-Chair Jennifer Huetter said events like these are important to the community.

“So, Marquette Breakfast Rotary as well as all of our other Rotary Clubs here in the community are doing a lot of good in the community. So, we’re giving away money and we’re raising funds, doing community projects and service organizations. That’s what rotary is all about,” said Huetter.

Huetter is excited for the Marquette Fish boils return next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.