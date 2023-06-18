Marquette Mountain bike race series opens

Mountain Bike racer at Marquette Mountain
Mountain Bike racer at Marquette Mountain(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain had its first of eight downhill mountain bike races today.

This is the first time in five years organizers have hosted the bike races. Mud, dirt and air are some of the things you will see at the Gravity Series races. Races get one practice run and then they will be timed going down the hill. The fastest time wins, and all are welcome to enter the race or watch.

Marquette Mountain Bike Park Manager Jeremiah Johnston said bike races like these are welcoming and bring people together.

“Racing is a great way to build the community, to bring people together and I think that’s one of the most important things. You build that community, you get to know other people, it gets us out of the house, make new friends and talk to old friends. I think that’s really important,” said Johnston.

Johnston says those interested in biking should jump in and try it. Races are every other Friday and Sunday at 1 p.m. throughout the summer.

