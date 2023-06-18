Marquette County first responders host boating safety demonstration

This demonstration is important for more than just boater safety.
Marquette County Sheriffs Office brought its boat for a demonstration.
Marquette County Sheriffs Office brought its boat for a demonstration.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County first responders showcased different boat safety equipment to interested community members. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was also offering boat inspections and advice along side the DNR.

Michigamme-Spurr Fire Department Chief Joe Perry said this information is important as summer recreation increases.

“We’ve had an increased amount of boats on the lake not only lake Michigamme but other lakes in our coverage area between Michigamme township and Spurr township. We’ve also had an increased amount of incidents on the lake so we thought it would be good to open something like this up and have an event where people can come in and learn about boating safety,” said Perry.

Boating safety is important on and off the water.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Zika said planning ahead for weather can ensure safety when out and about.

“The easiest thing is actually to plan out usually a couple days ahead of time to be aware for the day they’re going to do there event and know if there is a potential for some significant weather but then when you get down to the day of make sure folks have ways to receive weather warning information,” said Zika.

Sergeant Errol Lukkarinen from the Marquette County Sheriffs Office said after weather has been taken into account, communication is important to your safety and for first responders.

“Well the biggest thing is always tell someone where your going and when you will be back. have a float plan, make sure you wear a life jacket at all times because life jackets float and you don’t,” said Lukkarinen.

Lukkarinen says boaters can find registration and safety information online or at a DNR Post

