Man stabs pit bull to death after argument between dog walkers, police say

Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to...
Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to officials, a man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park. The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, police said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog’s owner in New York City’s Central Park, officials said.

The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said.

According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant’s unleashed dog began biting at the woman’s pit bull. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.

No arrests were made as of Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats, identified East Lansing synagogue as target
City Council Member Stu Skauge
Ishpeming City Council member dies, remembered for community service and Veteran advocacy
Michigan State Police
MSP to increase speed enforcement beginning Saturday, June 17
Gov Whitmer
Governor Whitmer requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to support U.P. communities impacted by spring flooding

Latest News

Scorching stretch this week as summer season nears
Forecast highs upper 80s, lower 90s towards first day of summer Wednesday; heat stress,...
Scorching stretch this week as summer season nears
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery after Civil War
Police: 10 juveniles shot, one killed overnight in downtown St. Louis
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they...
Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire