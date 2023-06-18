The Keweenaw Chain Drive festival hosts third poker bike run

Here sits a Keweenaw Chain Drive bike attendees bike.
Here sits a Keweenaw Chain Drive bike attendees bike.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third year in a row, the Keweenaw Chain Drive Festival hosted its poker bike run at the U.P. Health System Portage Hospital in Hancock.

Attendees had the option of picking one of three different trails and organizers said there were short, long, and adventurous courses between 10-60 miles. Along each course, there were poker chips placed outside and Co-race Director Murphy Mallow said attendees could bring in their poker chips at the end to get prizes. He also said that their main goal is to just bring people together and get them outside.

“We have some really awesome resources in this area, and this is a really great free event to get people out and enjoy them because bikes are awesome, and getting people together to do that is great,” said Mallow.

The bike director also said all prizes were all bike related and they hoped that next year they can even more members of the community come out.

