Houghton, Hancock celebrate connection with 63rd Bridgefest

One vendor named Kalil Jochanon said he came to show his handmade jewelry after being inspired by this festival two summers ago.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Houghton County spent the day celebrating the bridge that connects Houghton and Hancock

Organizer Eric Coon said another reason they do this is to help vendors that are local businesses get exposure.

“You don’t have to be a food vendor to be at the event, I mean we have non-profit organizations,” said Coon. “We have different businesses that provide different services and products in the areas and we just really to get people out here.”

This is the 63rd year for “Bridgefest”. Organizers said this year they had over 60 vendors and featured live entertainment, food booths and craft vendors. Coon said seeing the connectivity from the community is what he joys the most about this festival.

“It’s just a great way to bring people together to see some different faces and different vendors and its a great time and everybody has time,” said Coon. “Everyone has fun it’s nice to see that we have such a great turnout in our community for an event like this.”

Coon also said there were several new vendors at the festival. Vendor Kalil Jochanon said he came to show his handmade jewelry after being inspired by this festival two years ago.

“I looked at all the vendors and said ‘I don’t see any of my [kind of] jewelry up here,’” said Jochanon. “Then it hit me, and I thought wouldn’t it be a good idea to introduce the kind of jewelry that I was interested in into the community.”

Jochanon said he is currently working on his opening his own jewelry store online sometime this year.

All organizers said they want to thank the community for another amazing turnout, and they are excited to see what next year’s festival will add.

