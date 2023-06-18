Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A house caught fire in Hancock early Sunday evening.

Hancock Fire Department responded to a residential fire on South Lincoln Drive in Hancock. The road has been completely closed. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they saw the fire originate on the porch.

A TV6 reporter on scene says the blaze is contained. It is unknown whether or not anyone was injured at this time.

The Hancock Fire Department was assisted by the Houghton Fire Department, Dollar Bay EMS and Hancock Police.

