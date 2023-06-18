Campers are welcomed to Bay Cliff Health Camp

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Campers received a warm welcome today for their first day at Bay Cliff Health Camp.

After successful preparations, staff and campers are excited for the seven week long adventure. Because of the camps location, Camp Director Jessica Manier said while this camp is therapy, it gives kids a unique opportunity.

“Many of these campers wouldn’t, because of their disability, necessarily be able to benefit from a summer camp. So, this allows them the experience to benefit from camp activities. We go camping, we have arts and crafts, we have recreation, we have nature, we have pool,” said Manier.

Thanks to the latest addition of communication boards, kids will have a new medium to interact with peers. Manier also said this camp gives kids a platform to grow and learn skills for outside of camp.

“Many new successes that they have been able to reach, weather that’s dressing and showering themselves for the first time or whether that is walking in their walker more often or becoming more independent while they are eating in the big house, different things that they gain and become successful throughout the summer,” said Manier.

Therapy Director Tori Grovas said while this camp is intended to help young kids, it also helps the families too.

“It allows for respite for the families as well. So, our campers are here, and they are having fun and that gives families peace of mind,” said Grovas.

Manier plans for more successes this year and future years to come.

