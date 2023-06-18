8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats, identified East Lansing synagogue as target
Gov Whitmer
Governor Whitmer requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to support U.P. communities impacted by spring flooding
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Houghton man pleads guilty to second degree murder
Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving
Anthony Lindsey
Rapid River resident auditioning for “The Voice”

Latest News

Fish boil
Marquette Rotary Club hosts annual Fish Boil
Here sits a Keweenaw Chain Drive bike attendees bike.
The Keweenaw Chain Drive festival hosts third poker bike run
Marquette County Sheriffs Office brought its boat for a demonstration.
Marquette County first responders host boating safety demonstration
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions