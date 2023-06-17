Tigers face the Twins leading series 2-0

The Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins with a 2-0 series lead
(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detroit Tigers (29-39, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-35, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.23 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Twins: Jose De Leon (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -250, Tigers +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins with a 2-0 series lead.

Minnesota has a 20-16 record at home and a 35-35 record overall. The Twins have gone 20-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit is 29-39 overall and 14-21 on the road. The Tigers are 21-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 15 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 11-for-36 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Houghton man pleads guilty to second degree murder
Anthony Lindsey
Rapid River resident auditioning for “The Voice”
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats, identified East Lansing synagogue as target
Gov Whitmer
Governor Whitmer requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to support U.P. communities impacted by spring flooding
City Council Member Stu Skauge
Ishpeming City Council member dies, remembered for community service and Veteran advocacy

Latest News

Disaster declaration sought for 5 UP counties after flooding from spring snowmelt, rain
logo
New UAW President Shawn Fain issues strongest warning yet about strikes against 3 Detroit automakers
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan bans hairstyle discrimination in workplaces and schools
FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Energy secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation