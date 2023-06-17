Showery pop-ups but warm-filled sunshine to Father’s Day

Hazy but warm sunshine to Father’s Day with afternoon showers, isolated thunderstorms popping up mainly west.
Hazy but warm sunshine to Father's Day with afternoon showers, isolated thunderstorms popping...
Hazy but warm sunshine to Father's Day with afternoon showers, isolated thunderstorms popping up mainly west.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating: https://glff.mesowest.org/map/#/c4465,-8723,7/g0/mc/vadjc/s/n/zt

Stacked high pressure opens up the warm stretch to Father’s Day in Upper Michigan. Aside from a Northern Plains system to sprinkle rain chances (mainly west), the U.P.’s temperature pattern ramps up undisturbed towards the official start to summer next Wednesday.

The combination of hot and dry conditions elevates the wildfire danger in Upper Michigan, along with heat stress concerns as humidity also ramps up towards the end of next week.

Tonight: Few clouds with isolated drizzle, patchy fog plus patchy frost inland east; light winds

>Lows: 30s/50 (cooler inland east, milder nearshore)

Sunday, Father’s Day: Hazy sunshine with few to scattered clouds and few showers/isolated thunderstorm west; more sunshine east; south winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 70s/80s (coolest near the Lake Michigan shore and Keweenaw Peninsula’s south-facing shores)

Monday, Juneteenth: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm west; more sunshine east; warmer

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday, Last Day of Spring: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; heating ‘U.P.’

>Highs: 80s/90

Wednesday, First Day of Summer: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: 90

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm west; still hot

>Highs: 90

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few to scattered afternoon showers and few thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; hot and humid

>Highs: 80s/90

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats, identified East Lansing synagogue as target
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Houghton man pleads guilty to second degree murder
Gov Whitmer
Governor Whitmer requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to support U.P. communities impacted by spring flooding
Anthony Lindsey
Rapid River resident auditioning for “The Voice”
City Council Member Stu Skauge
Ishpeming City Council member dies, remembered for community service and Veteran advocacy

Latest News

Heat ramps up in the U.P. past Father's Day as summer season nears.
Hazy sun, isolated pop-up showers but warm-filled Father's Day Weekend
Heat ramps up in the U.P. past Father's Day as summer season nears.
Hazy sun, isolated pop-up showers but warm-filled Father’s Day Weekend
Plenty of sun and warm air this weekend
Warming trend this weekend with plenty of sun
Patchy drizzle, fog and frost through Friday morning before warm stretch kicks off Father’s Day...
Lingering drizzle, areas of frost before Father's Day warm-up