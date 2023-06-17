Showery pop-ups but warm-filled sunshine to Father’s Day

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Stacked high pressure opens up the warm stretch to Father’s Day in Upper Michigan. Aside from a Northern Plains system to sprinkle rain chances (mainly west), the U.P.’s temperature pattern ramps up undisturbed towards the official start to summer next Wednesday.

The combination of hot and dry conditions elevates the wildfire danger in Upper Michigan, along with heat stress concerns as humidity also ramps up towards the end of next week.

Tonight: Few clouds with isolated drizzle, patchy fog plus patchy frost inland east; light winds

>Lows: 30s/50 (cooler inland east, milder nearshore)

Sunday, Father’s Day: Hazy sunshine with few to scattered clouds and few showers/isolated thunderstorm west; more sunshine east; south winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 70s/80s (coolest near the Lake Michigan shore and Keweenaw Peninsula’s south-facing shores)

Monday, Juneteenth: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm west; more sunshine east; warmer

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday, Last Day of Spring: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; heating ‘U.P.’

>Highs: 80s/90

Wednesday, First Day of Summer: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: 90

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm west; still hot

>Highs: 90

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with few to scattered afternoon showers and few thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; hot and humid

>Highs: 80s/90

