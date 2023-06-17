Marquette Care Clinic hosts annual Walking with Families event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Care Clinic hosted its annual Walking with Families 2023 celebration and fundraiser.

They had games, facepainting, a perennial sale and a grill out to make it a fun event for the whole family. Those participating raised money for the facility by asking people peers for pledges.

The route took them out and around St. Michael’s Catholic Church and back. This year they finished with a walk through the Care Clinic.

Greg Gostomski, Care Clinic executive director said they are a community resource for women and men, and this walk is to let people know.

“Helping people to be aware of the work we do, and our presence is so very important, so being visible in our community on a beautiful Saturday afternoon is a way for us to spread our message and reach out and help people in the community,” said Gostomski.

Gostomski wanted to thank the staff of the Clinic for being the face of their ministry and community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.