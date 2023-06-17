Annual car show at Marquette assisted living facility revs up for its 5th year

Brookridge Heights celebrates its 5th annual car show(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County assisted living facility hosted its 5th annual car show for residents today. Classic cars were on display at Brookridge Heights in Marquette for residents today.

Residents were able to enjoy food, music and a plethora of vintage cars. Admission for the event is free.

Brookridge Heights Director of Sales and Marketing Lindsay Hemmila says residents with dementia or Alzheimer’s may find relief with the nostalgia.

“I think this certainly benefits all of our residents. But in particular, our Memory Support residents.” Says Hemmila “It’s things from the past that help to spark the memories inside of them. So to see their smiles, for them to listen to the music that we have for live entertainment today, to see them start dancing, and mingling with others. Thats what’s really truly special about this whole thing.”

You can get updates on Brookridge Heights on Facebook here, or contact them on their website here.

