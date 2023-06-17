18th annual Hope Starts Here Challenge benefits UMBTC

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 18th annual IncredibleBank Hope Starts Here Challenge took place Saturday morning at the Superior Dome.

The Hope Starts Here Challenge benefits the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center (UMBTC). UMBTC is dedicated to supporting patients and families affected by brain cancer through treatment, research, education and advocacy.

Hope Starts Here hosts a half marathon, 31k challenge, 10k, 5k, Molly’s Mile Kids Run and Leisure Walk. They had over 450 people sign up for the different events, with proceeds going to help those impacted by brain cancer.

Sunshine Oelfke, an 11-year-old Molly’s Mile Kids Run participant said she’s excited for the run, and for people to get the help they need.

Robert Winn, Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center executive director said anything they can do to help patients is beneficial.

“It’s important because it helps us raise funds, but more importantly it’s to make awareness of the terrible disease that is brain cancer,” said Winn. “Anything we can do to help to improve outcomes of patients is really beneficial.”

You can view race results or donate here.

