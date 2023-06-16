Warming trend this weekend with plenty of sun

Plenty of sun and warm temperatures are in the forecast for the next several days. Temperatures will slowly increase throughout the week with warmer air set to move in from the southwest by Sunday and Monday. Chances of rain will remain low going forward with more chances of sunny skies, but chances of isolated rain are possible next week but no widespread rain is expected. Be sure to enjoy the sunny skies with warm air throughout the week.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild; cooler near the lake

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and warmer air

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Sunday, Father’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated showers in the west

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy; chances of isolated showers in the afternoon and warm air

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies; hot air lingers

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; chances of isolated rain and possible thundershowers

>Highs: 80s/90

