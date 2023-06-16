Upper Peninsula Health Plan hosts annual resource fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) hosted their fifth annual resource fair at the Superior Dome at NMU.

Organizers said the main goal of this fair was to get the community connected to resources that help benefit their daily lives. UPHP CEO Melissa Holmquist said this year, they had over 80 vendors and they were there to provide household items and resources related to health, food and housing. Holmquist also said there was a Feeding America West Michigan food distribution.

“Individuals just need to show up with just a little bit of information and then are able to provide with really just a selection of different foods that are available,” said Holmquist. “We have several different produce items here today--bakery items, milk and peanut butter. Lots of things to stock your pantry or your fridge.”

Organizers said they want to thank the community for once again coming out and next year, the group wants to have over 100 vendors.

