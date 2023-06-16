Superior Health Foundation holds 11th annual golf fundraiser

This year, 23 teams competed with 92 players attending.
By Mandy Koskela and Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers hit the green for a good cause Friday morning.

The Superior Health Foundation held its 11th annual golf fundraiser at the Red Fox Run Golf Course in Gwinn. The event raised money through a 50/50 raffle and team sponsorships. At least $5,000 raised will go to the DAR Boys and Girls Club of Marinette/Menominee.

The Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie said it is more than just a fun day of golf.

“It is really a time of fellowship and we are really thankful that we have really good weather today because it hasn’t been very nice all week,” LaJoie said. “It is just that opportunity to be among friends and colleagues and be able to enjoy a day out on the links and raise money for two good causes I think is really good.”

If you were unable to attend and would like to donate, visit the DAR Boys and Girls Club’s website.

