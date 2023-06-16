Superior Arts Youth Theater hosting 6 camps this summer

A young actor rehearses his role of the Wolf in SAYT's production of "Little Red Riding Hood Rap"
A young actor rehearses his role of the Wolf in SAYT's production of "Little Red Riding Hood Rap"(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids in Marquette have an opportunity to get involved with community theater this summer.

Superior Arts Youth Theater is hosting six summer camps. Kids from 5 to 11 can get some exposure to the performing arts and expand their skill set in acting, music, and dance. Kids learn and rehearse a show before performing for friends and family at the end of the week.

Organizers say kids learn a lot from the camps, but also have plenty of fun.

“This gives them a mini opportunity to get some theater skills, get some acting knowledge, meet some friends who are in the theater community, and really perform for the first time, some of them,” said Amber Christunas, Superior Arts Youth Theater camp director. “It’s really a magical little week of experience for them.”

To sign your child up for camp this summer, click here.

