Strap on your helmets! Marquette Trail Festival to kick off next weekend

Join in on the celebration of Marquette trails and help raise funds for the Noquemanon Trail Network
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you bike, hike, or run; come out, and have a good time, while raising money for the trails.

Race Director Nic Dobbs joined Pavlina Osta in the studio for a preview of what to expect.

The festival is kicking off Friday, June 23rd, and will run until Sunday, June 25th.

To register and learn more on how you can get involved click here

