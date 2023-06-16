SKY, CSCHF hold multi-county teacher appreciation party in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of educators came together Thursday evening for a teacher appreciation event in Hancock.

The event was put on by the Simple Kindness for Youth (SKY) organization and Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF), formerly the Portage Health Foundation.

“They are both here just to celebrate educators,” said SKY President Lynnette Borree. “We just want to give them a night to celebrate and collaborate with colleagues between schools.”

According to Boree, SKY provides small grants to educators for unmet student needs, such as sports equipment and graduation robes.

Teachers from Houghton, Baraga and Keweenaw counties gathered at the Orpheum Theater for pizza, drinks, and music.

“Our educators have been through so much in the last few years, between COVID, online learning, and the increase in social and mental needs of students,” continued Borree. “They’ve really had a lot of challenges, and they keep stepping up over and over again and dealing with every one of them.”

Borree says that she hopes that teachers leave the event knowing that they are appreciated.

“We just hope they walk away knowing that there are a lot of people who are grateful for everything they’ve done and appreciate their work,” added Borree.

Borree says the event is a way of giving back to these teachers for everything they have gone through.

