Sands Township now recycling e-waste

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents have an opportunity to recycle their unwanted electronics.

Sands Township recently received a grant from Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). This grant will fund a new electronic recycling program.

Anyone in Marquette County can now recycle their TV and computer-related items such as monitors, printers, and DVD players.

Sands Township Supervisor Darlene Walch said the program is great for the environment.

“It keeps all of this stuff out of the landfill, it allows us to put some of it back into the supply stream, as far as resources, and it means that we’re not seeing it thrown into the woods or any other place,” said Walch.

If you missed the kick-off event on Friday, you can still recycle your electronics at the Sands Township Recycle and Transfer Facility Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

After that, there will be a collection on the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

