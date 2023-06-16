Rapid River resident auditioning for “The Voice”

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Rapid River resident could be the next contestant on “The Voice.”

Anthony Lindsey is 15 and started singing about four years ago when he fixed up his dad’s old guitar. He learned to play, then started posting videos of himself singing online. Lindsey has even started performing for his community in Rapid River.

Jack’s Restaurant, where Lindsey works, organized a performance to commence his musical career Thursday. Lindsey said he’s thankful to all the people who are supporting him as he kicks off his music career.

“I’d just like to thank all the people who have supported me so far,” said Lindsey. “My boss, Bobbi, who got this whole thing started, all my coworkers, my friends, and my family who believed in me and pushed me to do my best, and everybody who showed up tonight.”

Lindsey sent an audition tape to “The Voice” and is now waiting to hear back.

