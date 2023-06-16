PFN receives grant to increase internet connectivity

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN) announced their plans to increase the connectivity of Michigan’s internet.

Currently, there is only one fiber optic cable connecting the upper and lower peninsulas, and it runs along the Mackinac Bridge. Soon, there will be more.

PFN has been awarded a $61.2 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program. This will allow them to run fiber optic cables under the Great Lakes.

Scott Randall, PFN general manager said that will increase Michigan’s internet access over time.

“We are a very remote part of the state, and a very remote part of the United States. There are a lot of homes, a lot of camps, a lot of places that people go that cannot get internet today,” said Randall.

The cables will follow 3 different routes.

Route 1: Lake Michigan to Chicago, underwater and on land

Route 2: Connecting the peninsulas via Lake Michigan, with a connection through Beaver Island, underwater and on land

Route 3: Port Huron to Flint, on land

“Internet connectivity is the backbone of Michigan’s economy, allowing businesses to thrive, connecting people to health care services and education providers, and helping people communicate locally and around the globe. This grant, combined with PFN’s own investment, will allow for the installation of middle mile infrastructure that will help to bring better and faster broadband to some of the largest underserved areas on our state while strengthening network connections between Michigan’s peninsulas and with a neighboring state,” Randall said in a press release. “We are thankful to our local, state and federal partners for supporting us in this grant and look forward to getting started on this vital infrastructure project.”

Randall said they expect the process to be complete in 4 years.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.