PFN receives grant to increase internet connectivity

This will allow them to run fiber optic cables under the Great Lakes.
This will allow them to run fiber optic cables under the Great Lakes.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN) announced their plans to increase the connectivity of Michigan’s internet.

Currently, there is only one fiber optic cable connecting the upper and lower peninsulas, and it runs along the Mackinac Bridge. Soon, there will be more.

PFN has been awarded a $61.2 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program. This will allow them to run fiber optic cables under the Great Lakes.

Scott Randall, PFN general manager said that will increase Michigan’s internet access over time.

“We are a very remote part of the state, and a very remote part of the United States. There are a lot of homes, a lot of camps, a lot of places that people go that cannot get internet today,” said Randall.

The cables will follow 3 different routes.

  • Route 1: Lake Michigan to Chicago, underwater and on land
  • Route 2: Connecting the peninsulas via Lake Michigan, with a connection through Beaver Island, underwater and on land
  • Route 3: Port Huron to Flint, on land

“Internet connectivity is the backbone of Michigan’s economy, allowing businesses to thrive, connecting people to health care services and education providers, and helping people communicate locally and around the globe. This grant, combined with PFN’s own investment, will allow for the installation of middle mile infrastructure that will help to bring better and faster broadband to some of the largest underserved areas on our state while strengthening network connections between Michigan’s peninsulas and with a neighboring state,” Randall said in a press release. “We are thankful to our local, state and federal partners for supporting us in this grant and look forward to getting started on this vital infrastructure project.”

Randall said they expect the process to be complete in 4 years.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Anthony Lindsey
Rapid River resident auditioning for “The Voice”
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Houghton man pleads guilty to second degree murder
Gov Whitmer
Governor Whitmer requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to support U.P. communities impacted by spring flooding

Latest News

Michigan State Police
MSP to increase speed enforcement beginning Saturday, June 17
Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats, identified East Lansing synagogue as target
Shooting in Manistee hospitalizes 2 - No current threat to public, police say
A young actor rehearses his role of the Wolf in SAYT's production of "Little Red Riding Hood Rap"
Superior Arts Youth Theater hosting 6 camps this summer