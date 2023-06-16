Peters, Stabenow, Bergman urge President Biden to declare Major Disaster Declaration for UP ounties

U.S. Representative Jack Bergman (MI-01), U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI), Debbie Stabenow (MI)
U.S. Representative Jack Bergman (MI-01), U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI), Debbie Stabenow (MI)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC. (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Debbie Stabenow (MI), as well as U.S. Representative Jack Bergman (MI-01) urged President Biden to declare a Major Disaster for Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette, and Ontonagon counties.

The request follows extensive flooding in the Upper Peninsula during the months of April and May that have impacted drinking water, as well as caused power outages and millions of dollars’ worth of damage.

In their letter, the lawmakers supported Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a Major Disaster declaration.

“The multiple intense flooding events over this period have caused serious damage across the west-central Upper Peninsula of Michigan, a particularly rural area of the state,” wrote the lawmakers. “As you know, this makes these communities particularly vulnerable after disasters and increases the need for federal assistance to ensure equitable recovery.”

The lawmakers continued: “We commend the great work the federal government has done in helping Michigan recover from previous disasters. However, without a federal disaster declaration, Michigan, which has responded to 12 state-level and 2 federal-declared disasters over the past 24 months, will not have the capacity to ensure these communities receive the aid they need to fully recover. We urge your speedy approval of this request.”

A federal Major Disaster declaration would allow for federal assistance to communities for emergency response and long-term infrastructure recovery aid.

This assistance includes Public Assistance for state, Tribal, territorial, and local governments and certain nonprofits, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to prevent damage that might occur in the future.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Anthony Lindsey
Rapid River resident auditioning for “The Voice”
Gov Whitmer
Governor Whitmer requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to support U.P. communities impacted by spring flooding
House of Ludington
House of Ludington bar and restaurant now open

Latest News

The county currently uses general funds money to supplement its costs.
Iron County discusses future Central Dispatch funding, potential 911 millage
City Council Member Stu Skauge
Ishpeming City Council member dies, remembered for community service and Veteran advocacy
Brasswire Campground takes further steps to opening.
Ishpeming campground plants over 190 native plants
This year, 23 teams competed with 92 players attending.
Superior Health Foundation holds 11th annual golf fundraiser