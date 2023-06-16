Peters, Stabenow, Bergman urge President Biden to declare Major Disaster Declaration for UP ounties

WASHINGTON, DC. (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Debbie Stabenow (MI), as well as U.S. Representative Jack Bergman (MI-01) urged President Biden to declare a Major Disaster for Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette, and Ontonagon counties.

The request follows extensive flooding in the Upper Peninsula during the months of April and May that have impacted drinking water, as well as caused power outages and millions of dollars’ worth of damage.

In their letter, the lawmakers supported Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a Major Disaster declaration.

“The multiple intense flooding events over this period have caused serious damage across the west-central Upper Peninsula of Michigan, a particularly rural area of the state,” wrote the lawmakers. “As you know, this makes these communities particularly vulnerable after disasters and increases the need for federal assistance to ensure equitable recovery.”

The lawmakers continued: “We commend the great work the federal government has done in helping Michigan recover from previous disasters. However, without a federal disaster declaration, Michigan, which has responded to 12 state-level and 2 federal-declared disasters over the past 24 months, will not have the capacity to ensure these communities receive the aid they need to fully recover. We urge your speedy approval of this request.”

A federal Major Disaster declaration would allow for federal assistance to communities for emergency response and long-term infrastructure recovery aid.

This assistance includes Public Assistance for state, Tribal, territorial, and local governments and certain nonprofits, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to prevent damage that might occur in the future.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.