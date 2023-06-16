MSP to increase speed enforcement beginning Saturday, June 17

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the last couple of years, the Michigan State Police (MSP) has seen an increase in crashes and accidents due to high speeds.

Starting Saturday, MSP will be conducting increased speed enforcement. The MSP studies the trends of crashes and fatalities every year. Recently they have been finding that speed is a big issue, so troopers will be tailoring their focus to speed.

The MSP said there are urban legends that state you can go over the speed limit a certain amount and the police won’t stop you, but that is not the case.

Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Michigan State Police Public Information Officer said in 2021 there were roughly 237 speed-related fatalities on Michigan roads. That’s an increase of over 18% from 2020.

“We study these findings every year and we look for trends. If there are trends where speed is a reason for a lot of crashes and fatalities, we’re going to tailor our patrols and have our troopers focus on speed because it’s a problem,” said Giannunzio.

The speed enforcement will take place from June 17 to 25.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Anthony Lindsey
Rapid River resident auditioning for “The Voice”
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Houghton man pleads guilty to second degree murder
Gov Whitmer
Governor Whitmer requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to support U.P. communities impacted by spring flooding

Latest News

Pickford man arrested for antisemitic threats, identified East Lansing synagogue as target
Shooting in Manistee hospitalizes 2 - No current threat to public, police say
This will allow them to run fiber optic cables under the Great Lakes.
PFN receives grant to increase internet connectivity
A young actor rehearses his role of the Wolf in SAYT's production of "Little Red Riding Hood Rap"
Superior Arts Youth Theater hosting 6 camps this summer