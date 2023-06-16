MSP to increase speed enforcement beginning Saturday, June 17

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the last couple of years, the Michigan State Police (MSP) has seen an increase in crashes and accidents due to high speeds.

Starting Saturday, MSP will be conducting increased speed enforcement. The MSP studies the trends of crashes and fatalities every year. Recently they have been finding that speed is a big issue, so troopers will be tailoring their focus to speed.

The MSP said there are urban legends that state you can go over the speed limit a certain amount and the police won’t stop you, but that is not the case.

Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Michigan State Police Public Information Officer said in 2021 there were roughly 237 speed-related fatalities on Michigan roads. That’s an increase of over 18% from 2020.

“We study these findings every year and we look for trends. If there are trends where speed is a reason for a lot of crashes and fatalities, we’re going to tailor our patrols and have our troopers focus on speed because it’s a problem,” said Giannunzio.

The speed enforcement will take place from June 17 to 25.

