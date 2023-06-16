Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving

Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new law impacting all Michigan drivers will take effect this summer.

The handheld cellphone bans while operating a vehicle are the latest attempt to remove distractions from the roads. Sending a text, making a phone call, or changing the song on your phone could take only a few seconds, but that is time spent with your eyes off of the road.

Starting June 30 in Michigan, it will be illegal to use your phone while driving.

“This is a new thing for Michigan. Our goal is to educate the public as to what the rules are. We are ultimately looking for voluntary compliance,” said Lt. Jeremy Hauswirth, Michigan State Police Iron Mountain post commander.

The previous law was vague, and the burden of proof for police made enforcing phone usage difficult. Now, if an officer sees you using your phone in any capacity on the road, you can be ticketed.

“The new law is going to make it a lot easier,” said Brian Polzien, Dickinson County Deputy sheriff. “Now, as law enforcement, we don’t have to prove or determine if somebody was sending a text, making a phone call or posting on social media or changing the song. It is now cut and dry. If they have a device in their hands, it is against the law.”

The hands-free driving law has already been in effect for school bus drivers and commercial vehicles. Both Hauswirth and Polzien hope this new law creates safer driving.

“Driving is a high-attention activity and anything that divides that attention is problematic,” Hauswirth said. “Anything that we can do that focuses people more on the road and less on something else is better.”

Both officers say most cars have some Bluetooth capability. They encourage all drivers to educate themselves about what hands-free technology their car is equipped with.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Anthony Lindsey
Rapid River resident auditioning for “The Voice”
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Houghton man pleads guilty to second degree murder
Gov Whitmer
Governor Whitmer requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to support U.P. communities impacted by spring flooding

Latest News

Multiple people injured in Manistee shootings, suspect at large
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Dates set for 2023 Packers Training Camp
U.S. Representative Jack Bergman (MI-01), U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI), Debbie Stabenow (MI)
Peters, Stabenow, Bergman urge President Biden to declare Major Disaster Declaration for UP counties
The county currently uses general funds money to supplement its costs.
Iron County discusses future Central Dispatch funding, potential 911 millage