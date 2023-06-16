Michigamme-Spurr Fire Department hosting its first boating safety day

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigamme-Spurr Fire Department is hosting its first-ever boating safety day on June 17.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Michigamme Township Ball Park, the fire department will host a number of guest speakers pertaining to various water safety topics, including weather awareness. Free boat inspections will be offered there as well. Plus, vendors will be on site.

Fire Chief Joe Perry says since the Covid-19 pandemic, he’s seen more traffic on the water leading to more incidents.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Fire Chief Joe Perry about the Michigamme-Spurr Fire Department's fire-ever boating safety day.

Though the event is free, the Michigamme-Spurr Fire Department will be collecting donations for a new rescue boat.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Fire Chief Joe Perry about the Michigamme-Spurr Fire Department's fire-ever boating safety day, happening June 17.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.