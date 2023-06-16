Man treated for minor injuries in Houghton County roll-over crash

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Adams Township First Responders, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Michigan State Police and Superior Service.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle rollover accident on M26 near the Ontonagon County Line.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the driver of a Vollworths delivery truck said that a rear tire blew, causing the truck to shift its cargo. The driver then lost control of the truck, crossing the center line and rolling over into the ditch.

The driver was treated for minor injuries on the scene by Mercy Ambulance personnel.

The rim of the truck gouged a hole in the pavement which MDOT repaired. One lane of traffic was closed for three hours to clean up the crash scene.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Adams Township First Responders, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Michigan State Police and Superior Service.

