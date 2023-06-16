Ishpeming City Council member dies, remembered for community service and Veteran advocacy

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming announced Friday that city council member Stuart “Stu” Skauge died at the age of 73 Friday morning.

As a member of the current city council, he served three years of his second four-year term (2016 – 2024).

Skauge served the community for 33 years as a public school teacher, a member of the Michigan Education Association (MEA), and as the President-elect, President, and Chief Negotiator for his bargaining unit in the Marquette Area Public Schools for over 25 years.

He became the MEA UniServ Director in Marquette and Alger Counties for another 10 years before his retirement.

Skauge also served his country in the Korean War as a Sergeant (E-5). Skauge is also a lifetime member and former commander of the Ishpeming VFW Post #4573.

“Stu was a brother-in-arms, supervisor and friend who will be greatly missed. His constant support to the veterans and devotion to this town will leave a void like no other,” said City Manager Craig Cugini.

Skauge participated and planned Memorial Day services, supported the VFW Buddy Poppy program, an organization that provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs, and partially supports the VFW National Home.

He was always visible in his veteran service hat and supporting veterans and their families, including actively advocating for the funding and construction of the Marquette Veterans Home.

During his time in Ishpeming, Skauge engaged in many large and small-scale projects or events and created long-lasting impacts on the community. He was notably part of the development panel for the construction and paving of Malton Rd., and the construction of the Lake Bancroft Pavilion and Ishpeming Senior Center.

“My sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Stu Skauge. I, along with so many others have had the honor of calling Stu a mentor and friend. Stu embodied what it means to serve others; he is a veteran and lifetime member and leader of the VFW, an educator, a leader and inductee into the U.P. Labor Hall of Fame, and as a City Council member here in Ishpeming for many decades. He always put the needs of others before his and I am honored to have been able to serve on the City Council with my mentor and friend. My heart breaks for his kids whom he was so proud of, and for all of his family,” said Mayor Jason Chapman.

“It is a sad day for the City of Ishpeming, we have lost a kind and active person that I will never forget!! Fly high councilman Skauge,” said Council Member Pat Scanlon.

“Stu will be greatly missed by so many. He always gave so much to the City of Ishpeming, as well as so many other organizations. My condolences go out to all of his family and friends,” said Assistant to the City Manager Cathy Smith.

In adherence to the City of Ishpeming Charter, the city will begin the process of filling the vacancy.

