Ishpeming campground plants over 190 native plants

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -Brasswire Campground in West Ishpeming is closer to opening.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said the campground has 195 freshly planted trees and shrubs, all of which are native to the U.P.

Cugini said this was possible due to the manpower and finances provided by the Superior Watershed Partnership.

The campground is steadily reaching their goals needed to open. When it does, Cugini said it will be an asset to the county.

“The site has equestrian trails, hiking, biking, ATV, ORV trails,” said Cugini, “but what we haven’t had in the past is a place where people come in and park a trailer, offload their equipment and be able to access these trails. Usually (they) had to go to another town to find a place to park.”

To stay updated on the campground's progress, follow the City of Ishpeming on Facebook.

