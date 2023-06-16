Iron County discusses future Central Dispatch funding, potential 911 millage

The county currently uses general funds money to supplement its costs.
The county currently uses general funds money to supplement its costs.
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - County commissioners are discussing how the Iron County Central Dispatch will be funded in the future.

The Iron County Board of Commissioners had a brief conversation about the future of funding for the county’s dispatch center during a meeting Tuesday evening. The county currently has one millage approved by voters that is due for renewal next year.

Chair of the Board Mark Stauber says now is the time for big discussions into the future.

“The voters approved one millage a few years back here and it’s coming up for renewal next year and that’s where we open up our discussion,” Stauber said. “Besides the one mill, we also put money out of our general fund to help support the department. There are state-mandated surcharges on cell phones that the county does get as well that’s part of the budget.”

Stauber says if cell phones aren’t registered in Iron County the dispatch center doesn’t receive money for them even if they live in the area. He says while the dispatch center isn’t running at a loss, the county must use general funds money to supplement the budget.

“Our budget is at $775,000. We are not going into the red, but at the same token, our fund balance is not increasing the way it should as costs rise,” Stauber said. “Of course, as always everyone looks for grants or any other outside funding, we can get but it is not always available, so you have to plan down the road like any other household budget.”

One of the ways the county has tried to raise money is by bidding out its dispatch center to serve other counties. Stauber says this has not been successful thus far.

“Recently, we used to dispatch for Gogebic County and that brought in a little bit of revenue to our fund, but we lost that to a low bidder a few years back,” Stauber said. “We recently put out quotes to get them back again. Unfortunately, we were not the highest bidder.”

Stauber says if a millage is put in front of voters, it could ensure the future of the center.

“One of the things we’re looking at coming down the road is union contracts,” Stauber said. “People all deserve increases of some kind. Where’s that money come from going down the road? We’re not building up that kind of a fun balance towards extra revenue when the equipment becomes outdated and it’s not supported anymore.”

Stauber says the board is setting a special meeting in August to discuss the potential millage exclusively.

